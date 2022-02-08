Leader of the G7 faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has said the recent reconciliatory moves between his group and the one headed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje can only end when fairness and justice is guaranteed in the party.

The APC national headquarters led by the acting caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni, had on Saturday held another round of meetings with the warring factions where it said a sharing formula and template would be evolved and a committee mandated to implement the template to find a final solution to the crisis bedeviling the party in the state.

It was gathered that on Sunday, Shekarau released an audio recording where he emphasised the importance of reconciliation which he backed with some verses from the Holy Quran.

Also, a statement jointly signed on Sunday by the seven leading members of the G7, titled: ‘’Joint Stakeholders Forum of All Progressives Congress, Kano State”, said, ‘’We wish to unequivocally state that up to this moment of issuing this statement, there is no final decision taken and/or conclusion reached in the reconciliation process going on.’’

Members who signed the statement are Shekarau (Kano Central), Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North); Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, (Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimigado federal constituency); Nasiru Abduwa Gabasawa (Gezawa/Gabasawa federal constituency); Barr. Haruna l. Dederi (Karaye/Rogo federal constituency); Sha’aban Sharad (Kano Municipal federal constituency) and Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu (chairman, Buhari Support Group).

They said, “Everyone is aware of the efforts initiated by the national leadership of our party aimed at finding possible ways and means of amicably resolving the crisis bedeviling the Kano State chapter of our great party. We wish to commend this great initiative of the national leadership

‘’This is in spite of the fact that we are beneficiaries in the two judgments in suits Nos. FCT/HCICV/2030/2021 of 30/11/2021, and FCTHCICV/2532/2021 of 17/12/2021 respectively, relating to the party leadership in our state.

“We wish to call on every party member in Kano State to remain calm and loyal to the party until the reconciliation process comes to an end,’’ the APC leaders said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion and development of the ideals of the APC in Kano State and Nigeria in general.