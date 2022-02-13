The G7 under the leadership of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau is insisting that fairness, justice and all-inclusive party membership must be ensured and is demanding 55 percent of the party structure before sheathing its sword.

The faction after a letter written to the party headquarters on February 7 rejecting the party structure sharing formula released for Kano, forwarded another letter to the APC headquarters titled; ’’ Re: Guidelines For Harmonization of the Party Structure in Kano, dated Februarry10.

The faction in the letter demanded 55 percent of the party structure as well as the chairmanship position of the party.

The first letter was signed by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC-Kano Central), Senator Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano North), Tijjani Jobe (APC-D/Tofa/Rimingado Federal Constituency), Nasiru Gabasawa (APC-Gezawa/Gabasawa Federal Constituency), Haruna Dederi (APC-Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency), Sha’aban Sharada (APC-Kano Municipal Federal Constituency) and Shehu Dalhatu (Chairman, Buhari Support Group).

The G7 also said any reconciliation committee and/or reconciliatory engagements must not be headed by the governor as he is a party to all the disagreements.

In the letter, as part of continuation of the reconciliation efforts, it also demanded the withdrawal of all appeals filed by the governor’s side as evidence of a transparent process capable of strengthening confidence.

