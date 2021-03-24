By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the request of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to access N20 billion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Assembly approved the request after a report of the House on appropriation was presented during plenary on Monday which was presided over by the speaker, Hon Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari.

Abba Ibrahim-Garko, the chairman of the House committee on finance while

presenting the report said the bill request was approved in 2020, but the government did not access it, therefore it was returned as Supplementary Appropriation bill 202,

“It is a law that when the Assembly approved a government request to access loan and was not accessed and the year eventually runs out, the governor has to represent the request again before the Assembly.

“The governor cannot access such a facility until the Assembly approves its request.

That is why on Monday, March 15, the governor submitted

his request again seeking the approval of the House to that effect.”