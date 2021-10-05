Kano State commissioner for information, Comrade Mohammad Garba, has expressed optimism that once the ongoing state of the art cancer centre situated in Giginyu in Nassarawa local government area of the state is completed it will help to reduce medical tourism in the state.

Garba said the project has so far reached 80 percent completion and would be commissioned by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje very soon.

Comrade Garba made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen in Kano yesterday. He said the cancer centre was one of the key legacy projects of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration.

The commissioner explained that all the necessary medical equipment has been purchased hundred percent, while the major ones have already arrived in Kano from the UK.

“The issue of cancer centre is not a project that would be rushed, because we want a quality project, the project is going according to plan, I assure you that if we are unable to commission the project by December, it would be commissioned by the first quota of next year,” he noted.

He said uplifting the health status of the populace of the state was among the cardinal objectives of Ganduje’s administration.

He recalled that the N5 billion project was designed to accommodate world-class facilities for both radiotherapy and chemotherapy cancer treatment.