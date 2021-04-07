By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

International flight operations have commenced at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Tuesday, April 5th after Months of closure due to COVID-19 since last year.

Our correspondent reported that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in March said the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport would be reopened for international flights on April 5, 2021.

The Minister also said the Port Harcourt and Enugu Airports would be reopened for international flights on April 15, 2021, and May 3, 2021, respectively.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ethiopia Airlines with registration number: 5N- ATH landed at MAKIA on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30 pm and departed with over 100 passengers at exactly 3.00 pm.

Many stakeholders including the business community and Lawmakers from Kano at the National Assembly had expressed frustration as government policies such as travel restrictions and quarantines, continue to impact negatively on travel demands at Malam Aminu Kano international airport (MAKIA).

The federal government had, at the beginning of the ban on international and domestic travels, shut down Airports in Nigeria to prevent the importation of the virus.

The government had later reopened the Lagos and Abuja airports for international flights.