All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) yesterday denied sending a committee to the parallel state congress conducted by the Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the party in Kano State.

The national leadership of the governing party said it was waiting to receive and study the recent judgement of a Federal High Court which declared the Shekarau faction in the state as the authentic APC.

The battle for the control of party structure in the Kano State chapter of the APC took a deeper crisis dimension last week when a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja voided the ward and state congresses conducted by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje faction which produced Abdullahi Abbas as chairman.

But stating the party’s position on the crisis, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, distanced the national leadership of the party from the Shekarau-led faction of the Kano State chapter.

He told journalists yesterday that the APC national secretariat was yet to get a copy of the judgement delivered by Justice Muazu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said, “We are responsible leaders of the party and we won’t like to comment on a judgement that we haven’t seen.

“All I can tell you now is that we are going to apply for a Certified True Copy of the judgement. We haven’t seen it. We need to study the judgement.”

On claims that the APC caretaker committee sent two different committees to Kano state to conduct the state congress, Akpanudoedehe said it was an unfounded allegation.

“We didn’t give letters to two Committees! How could we have done that? We won’t put fire in our own house, we know the people we gave official letters to go to Kano and conduct official assignments. That’s the team we will accord recognition to,” he noted.

On his part, Auwwal Ibrahim who led the team that conducted the congress that produced Abdullahi Abass as state chairman said the congress attended by Governor Ganduje was the authentic congresses.

He recalled that his seven-man team individually received an official letter from the director, Organisation, of the APC, Prof Mustapha Mednaer, assigning them the responsibility to proceed to Kano State to conduct the congress.

He said, “It was very fair and very cordial because we were drafted from the national headquarters of the party with my name and the names of our members. We collected our mandate from the APC headquarters through the office of the director of Organisation, Professor Al Mustapha Mednaer.

“We went to the congress with all the materials and we conducted the congress in Kano without any hitches. We met with all the Stakeholders, from the governor to the local organising committee. We did what we did and we came back with the result to the national secretariat.

“All my members were with me. I have the pictures, including motion pictures to prove that we were all together at the Congress. We were seven all in all and everybody signed the results sheets and the report.”

Asked if he was aware of any parallel congress while in Kano, Abdullahi responded in the affirmative.

“I was aware of it on the day of the congress. While the congress was going on, the chairman of the local organising committee who happens to be a one-time deputy governor of Kano state called me and informed me that there was a parallel congress going on around one village near the prison yard.

“I told them that as far as I was concerned I was sent from the national headquarters with the mandate to come and conduct the congress. So, I told him that I was the genuine chairman of the congress and we have the consent and agreement of the national headquarters to come and conduct the exercise. I told him that I am not aware of any parallel congress that was going on and I told him that they won’t be recognised by the party.”