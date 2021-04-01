By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano
National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said yesterday that the outbreak of disease, which led to the killing of many people in Kano, was caused by poison.
Director-general of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye stated this while presenting preliminary result of clinical test of the substances wreaking havoc on Kano citizens.
Adeyeye presented the report to Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and was accompanied by the director, enforcement of the agency, state coordinator of NAFDAC, former president of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Pharm Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai, among others.
Prof Adedeye revealed, “Your Excellency, there are 5 substances involved in this development. Out of the 5 substances, only 3 were registered and the remaining 2 were not registered. We still wonder how they came into the country. As our investigation reveals that, they were not imported into the country through our ports.”
Explaining further she said, “Some of those substances are poisonous. When one
takes them, he or she would find it very difficult to breath normally. That is close to death, Sir.”
Indicating how the agency takes the matter seriously, she disclosed
that there are six directorates on the issue, engaged to
define coherent and scientific explanation on the substances.
“The substances have Citric Acid. We also went to 2 companies that
have the registered substances with them, though their substances are
registered, but we still put them on hold, to avoid certain things.
Until after our examination,” she explained.
Adeyeye assured that when the final result is out they would present
it to the state government. She commended the effort being put by the
acting managing director of the State Consumer Protection Council,
Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, over his unrelenting commitment in fighting
the marketing of the poisonous substances, alongside fake and
counterfeit drugs in the state.
“Your Excellency, I am pleased and glad to inform you that, our
Agency will establish Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) here in Kano.
Sir it is the first one to be established in the country. We are also
building state office of the Agency. That will also be with
Laboratory. So Kano will henceforth have its Lab, well equipped,” she
revealed.
In his remarks, Governor Ganduje assured his administration’s
commitment towards partnering with NAFDAC.
He hinted that for now the source of the substances are known
to authorities, saying that while they have confiscated many consignments, they are still
combing the markets thoroughly for more discoveries.
He said he was happy that the process of substance examination was
hastened, “…that we are today receiving a preliminary result. This
is commendable. We will also continue with the public enlightenment.
We need to work very hard as the fasting period is fast approaching
us, when people use all kinds of substances as appetizer.”