By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said yesterday that the outbreak of disease, which led to the killing of many people in Kano, was caused by poison.

Director-general of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye stated this while presenting preliminary result of clinical test of the substances wreaking havoc on Kano citizens.

Adeyeye presented the report to Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and was accompanied by the director, enforcement of the agency, state coordinator of NAFDAC, former president of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Pharm Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai, among others.

Prof Adedeye revealed, “Your Excellency, there are 5 substances involved in this development. Out of the 5 substances, only 3 were registered and the remaining 2 were not registered. We still wonder how they came into the country. As our investigation reveals that, they were not imported into the country through our ports.”

Explaining further she said, “Some of those substances are poisonous. When one

takes them, he or she would find it very difficult to breath normally. That is close to death, Sir.”

Indicating how the agency takes the matter seriously, she disclosed

that there are six directorates on the issue, engaged to

define coherent and scientific explanation on the substances.

“The substances have Citric Acid. We also went to 2 companies that

have the registered substances with them, though their substances are

registered, but we still put them on hold, to avoid certain things.

Until after our examination,” she explained.

Adeyeye assured that when the final result is out they would present

it to the state government. She commended the effort being put by the

acting managing director of the State Consumer Protection Council,

Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, over his unrelenting commitment in fighting

the marketing of the poisonous substances, alongside fake and

counterfeit drugs in the state.

“Your Excellency, I am pleased and glad to inform you that, our

Agency will establish Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) here in Kano.

Sir it is the first one to be established in the country. We are also

building state office of the Agency. That will also be with

Laboratory. So Kano will henceforth have its Lab, well equipped,” she

revealed.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje assured his administration’s

commitment towards partnering with NAFDAC.

He hinted that for now the source of the substances are known

to authorities, saying that while they have confiscated many consignments, they are still

combing the markets thoroughly for more discoveries.

He said he was happy that the process of substance examination was

hastened, “…that we are today receiving a preliminary result. This

is commendable. We will also continue with the public enlightenment.

We need to work very hard as the fasting period is fast approaching

us, when people use all kinds of substances as appetizer.”