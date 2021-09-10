Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, has said that Kano State is the largest beneficiary of its homegrown school feeding programme.

She stated this yesterday at the official handing over of cooking utensils to the state government for onward distribution to over 5,000 primary schools that are benefiting from the programme held at Kwalli Primary School in Kano Municipal.

The minister who spoke through the ministry’s permanent secretary Alhaji Bashir Nura Alkali said the homegrown feeding programme is one among many social intervention programmes of the ministry that have direct bearing and impact on the lives of the pupils in primary one to three.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said her ministry is handing over the multi -million naira feeding utensils to the state government. “ I am elated that we are doing it at my Alma Mata Kwalli Primary School where I graduated in 1974 some 47 years ago,” she added.

According to the minister, the homegrown feeding programme is one of the four key interventions of the federal government under the National Social Investment programme.

Farouk said the programme was deliberately designed to address poverty and malnutrition, in all its ramifications and it is in collaboration between the federal and state governments.

The minister pointed out that “ while the federal government is responsible for releasing of funds, guidelines, policies and monitoring, states on their part would be responsible in carrying out the day to day implementation including procurement of food items, and selection of cooks and vendors, among others.

“In Kano State alone, I understand that this feeding is taking place in over 5,000 schools with 12,000 cooks feeding 1.2 million pupils across the state,” she said.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appreciated the efforts of the federal government in sustaining the feeding programme as it would go a long way in quadrupling the enrolment of primary school pupils in the country.

The governor who spoke through the commissioner for education Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Kiru said the state government had also done a lot in contributing its quota to the development of education.