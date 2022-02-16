The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero will, on Thursday, leave for The Gambia and Senegal on a week-long working visit on the invitation of the National Council of Elders of The Gambia.

A statement issued by the Kano Palace said the first-leg of the visit, which will take him to The Gambia will enable him to attend the country’s Independence Anniversary, which comes up on Friday, February 18, 2022, as a special guest of honour.

He will also hold meetings with the members of The Gambian Business Community.

The Emir is scheduled to also attend the Jumma’at prayer together with The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, and later pay him a courtesy visit.

The visit to The Gambian will end with a grand reception in honour of Emir Bayero by The Gambian National Elders Council.

The Emir, who will be accompanied on the visit by the Dan Malikin Kano, Ambassador Ahmed Umar; President, Kano Chamber of Commerce, Isa Sanusi; Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, and two other officials of the chamber, will then proceed to Dakar, the Senegalese capital where he’s also expected to also pay a courtesy call on the Senegalese President, Mr. Macky Sall.

