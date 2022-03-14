The Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and other prominent Nigerians will be honoured at the first Arewa Peace Builders Awards slated for May, 2022 in Abuja.

The award wss in recognition of their outstanding performance as great leaders and philanthropists in the society.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, founder of Jennifer Patrick Foundation (JPF), Queen Jennifer Ezenwa, said the Foundation was organising the Arewa Peace Builders Awards (APBA) to honour leaders and individuals who have impacted positively on the lives of youths in the society.

Queen Jennifer who is the first Miss Pan African Queen ECOWAS, said her Foundation was using the occasion to promote peace and love in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The organisation is also inviting individuals, groups and corporate bodies to be part of this great event which will include a Summit titled ‘Solutions to Youth Restiveness in Election’, where peace will be promoted to the youths.

“JPF Foundation with this programme is taking the lead in promoting peace and love in the society.

“The group under the leadership of its founder has in the last 4 years put smile on faces of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), widows and orphans in an effort to reduce the rate of hardship across the country,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT