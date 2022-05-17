The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it has so far recovered nine bodies from the rubbles of a collapsed building beside a primary school at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano after explosion had rocked the location on Tuesday morning.

Director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, disclosed this on Tuesday, while coordinating a rescue operations at the site of the incident.

Mustapha, who had mobilised excavators for the rescue operations, stated that NEMA team would ensure complete removal of the rubbles to retrieve all trapped persons.

He also instructed the NEMA rescue team to remain at the site until conclusion of the rescue efforts and to work together with security agencies and other response organisations present at the location.

A statement by the head of the press unit of the agency, Ezekiel Manzo, explained that NEMA was coordinating the rescue operations along with members of the Nigerian Red Cross, military, the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Kano, as well as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).