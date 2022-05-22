The Nigeria police has released the names of victims of suspected gas/chemical explosion that occurred on 5 May, 2022 at No. 01 Aba/court road Sabon Gari Quarters Kano that led to a building collapse which housed four shops and residential apartment.

Those that lost their lives as a result of the explosion are Ejike Vincent (welder) Michael Adejo (Chemical seller) Musa Kalla (Tea seller) Christiana Abosade, Mary, Austine Dada, Madam Owoleke, Omo Ben, and Bose Oladapo, while eight others were treated and discharged.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that, among the nine victims of the explosion, one of them deals in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials. He was later identified as Adejo (now late).

Kano state police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa also said a technical investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to be occurred as a result of mixed Chemical / Gas reactions exposed to a source of heat, such as fire, spark or increase in pressure resulting in combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion which can have shattering effects.

Meanwhile, arrests have been made linking one of the collapsed shops that sell illicit toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Evidence of purchase was also recovered.

In another development, on May 19, 2022, the police said following an intelligence report that a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, Ash in colour with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) is coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, the police engaged some suspects in a hot chase and they abandoned the motor vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State.

A technical search conducted by the team of police revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvised Explosive Device materials. Two AK-47 Rifles, Four AK-47 Magazines, 1,098 Live ammunition, and Two Pistol magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced.