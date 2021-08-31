Kano State Ministry of Education has announced new resumption dates for all public/private primary and secondary schools.

The commissioner for education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, said the one-week extension was aimed at normalising the academic calendar after a series of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of boarding schools are to resume on Sunday, 12th September, 2021 as against 5th September, while the day schools’ students are to resume on Monday, 13th September, 2021 as against 6th September as earlier announced.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to parents/guardians for the support they accorded the ministry and urged them to sustain the tempo.