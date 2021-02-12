Last Friday, 47 female doctors of Kano extraction returned from Sudan after spending about seven years in three universities in that country. ABDULLÀHI YAKUBU writes on their sojourn abroad.

Friday, February 5, 2021 has gone down in the history of Kano State as the day it produced the highest number of 47 female doctors since its creation in 1967 to beef up the state’s human capital in the health sector.

Their journey to stardom in the medical profession began in 2014 when the administration of then Governor Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso sent them to Sudan for study medicine.

However, their sail in the Sudanese Ivory Towers was not smooth as they experienced poor funding or non-release of funds settle their tuition to enable enjoy uninterrupted academic sessions.

Upon getting knowledge of the female student-doctors’ ordeal, the incumbent governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, waded into it and ensured the clearance of their outstanding school fees. His intervention led to their successful graduation as medical experts.

They were sponsored for the MBBS degree programme at the Al-Ahfad, Al-Razi and Undurman universities.

The doctors were selected from thousands of applicants who sought to be trained by the state government but were unsuccessful due to limited resources.

Since it’s inception, the Ganduje administration has given priority to the famale education and upon realising that the female medical student had graduated and we’re not allowed to return home due the non-settlement of their school fees directed the executive chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado and the commissioner education, Dr Mariya Mahmud Bunkure, to visit Sudan and ensure that the immediate resolution of all the issues at stake.

Other members of the state delegation were the senior special assistant to the governor on higher education, Hon. Usaini Jarma and representatives of the State Scholarship Board. They were in Sudan to ensure the payment of the outstanding tuition fees and their clearance by the universities.

They arrived in Kano through the Malam Aminu Kano International (MAKIA) from Sudan enroute Abuja, at 11 pm that fateful da and we’re accompanied by the state delegation under the leadership of Rimin Gado, who was full of joy at the feat of his team.

From the airport the doctors were driven to the Kano Anti-Corruption Institute in Goron Dutse in the Kano metropolis. Where they reunited with their parents.

At the ceremony, Rimin Gado said the state government was determined to unearth alleged sharp practices associated with foreign scholarship programme traced to the last administration so as to fish out those who stole millions of naira meant for the settlement of the fees and other allowances ofbforeign students not only in Sudan but other places Kano students were studying abroad.e

On his part, Governor Ganduje vowed to sanitise the process of paying any outstanding fees inherited by his administration, so that tax payers’ money would not be stolen or wasted under the guise of foreign scholarships.

He directed the Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the exercise in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the settlement of the fees.

Rimin Gado who led the team to Sudan said it was important for the parents of the medical doctors to know that of the sum of over $2 million meant for this particular exercise, the Ganduje administration paid over $1million to the universities in Sudan.

He said his agency would continue to investigate what transpired in the entire process with a view to uncovering all the illicit deals and bring the culprits to book.

While commenting on the characters of the female doctors, Rimin Gado said they behaved very well while in Sudan, adding that, “We didn’t get any disturbing information about them. They represented our dear state and the country in general very well. They were good ambassadors on all fronts.”

The commissioner for higher education, Dr Mariya Bunkure, acknowledged the administration’s efforts in helping the medical doctors complete their studies.

She said. “The administration of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is always ready to enhance human capital development. He believes in developing our youths. He wants to ensure that women are equally educated, being part of the stakeholders for the overall development of our dear state.”

In his submission, the chairman of the Patents Forum of the Medical Doctors, Alhaji Ahmad Baffa Usman, expressed happiness over the return of their wards and thanked Governor Ganduje for fulfilling the promises he made to the students, who were stranded in Sudan.

Usman said, “We are very grateful to the able governor of Kano State Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his deep concern about on the plight of our children. He has proved to be a very caring father to all his wards because he had done that for students studying in other countries before now.

He also praised Rimin Gado for his foresight and doggedness in fighting for the rights of his people and for his untiring efforts in ensuring that the outstanding payments were made expeditiously in the most transparent manner.

“We equally thanked the commissioner for higher education and other individuals and bodies which ensuref that our children are back safely and in good health,” he said.

On behalf of the medical doctors Dr Fauziyya Gwadabe thanked the governor for his care. She said, “We found a good and caring father in Baba Ganduje. We are very grateful. Only Allah will reward him. Bravo Baba! Bravo Baba!!”

In an separate interview with LEADERSHIP Friday, Dr Fau’ziyya said, “My ultimate goal in life has been fullfilled. My target and most of my colleagues is to become medical doctors so as to bail out women and children from their vulnerable position in the society and the neglect they often face at our health facilities, which are mostly done deliberately due to their weak status.

“It is our hope to come together and work out effective strategies that will bring relief to them whenever they visit our hospitals. Let them be accorded the respect they deserve as mothers, sisters and wives to some of us,” she said.

Another female doctor who did not want her name in print said she would dedicate herself to the sensitisation and mobilisation of women to know themselves and be conscious of reporting to the hospital any ailment and whenever they are facing difficulty or in pains.