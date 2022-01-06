A civil society organisation, Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) has appealed to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to immortalise Alhaji Bashir Tofa by naming Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil after him, as a mark of respect and recognition of his enormous contributions to the state and Nigeria during his lifetime.

LEADERSHIP reports that Bashir Othman Tofa, a former presidential candidate in aborted Third Republic, in 1993 died in the early hours of Monday, after a protracted illness, at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

The forum made the appeal in an open condolence letter addressed to the state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and jointly signed by its president, Comrade Ibrahim A. Waiya and general secretary Mr Peter Hassan Tijjani.

‘’We have acknowledged the contribution of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa to the development of humanity during his lifetime, as distinguished politician of note, and successful businessman of great repute at state, national and international levels,’’ said the letter.

‘’He was a prolific writer, erudite and true nationalist, who had gotten a number of publications to his credit. Bashir Othman Tofa, who was the presidential candidate under the platform of NRC, in 1993, was since then in active service to humanity in the areas of educational support to vulnerable and orphans, advocating for peaceful co-existence, unity, ideals and best practices of true democracy for the betterment of citizenry and development in the country,” the letter reads in part.

