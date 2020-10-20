By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed for a second reading the Kano State Free and Compulsory Universal Basic and Secondary Education bill 2019.

The State House of Assembly made the resolution after the majority

leader, Hon Kabiru Hassan Dashi led fellow members to deliberate on

the bill.

He said the bill was aimed at providing free and compulsory education

at both primary and secondary school levels.

Dashi said the bill posited that if any teacher is caught charging illegal fee, such teacehr will pay through his nose under the new legislation and shall be charged N20, 000 as fine.

He also noted that any parent who refused to send their

wards to acquire education risks one month imprisonment or be charged N20, 000 as fine.