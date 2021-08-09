Kano State government has developed about 1, 000 additional hectares of arable land to boost irrigation farming in the state, the state deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, has announced.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, in Kano, Yusuf-Gawuna said the decision was in the light of increasing number of irrigation farmers at various irrigation sites, following government’s encouragement.

“Because of the encouragement government is giving to farmers, our rice production has been increasing every year,” he said.

He said that the state had 23 irrigation sites with half of them billed for dredging, resuscitation and finally being put to use by farmers, to enhance agricultural production.

“We are also creating more irrigation land and very soon, we will open up close to 1,000 hectares of lands because for one to sustain food security and availability, you have to produce at least twice a year.

“Countries like Israel that don’t have rainfall, produce all year round, why not here? We have abundance of irrigation dams, rainfall and land,” he said.

The deputy governor explained that because the state had the highest number of rice mills in the country, government wants to champion all year-round production, in addition to providing infrastructure and enabling environment for irrigation.