The Education Strategic Investment and Development Initiative (ESIDI) yesterday in Kano commenced a five-year $500 million project towards the systematic development of the state’s education sector.

The project, targeted on graduates at both secondary vocational and tertiary professional levels, is in partnership with the Kano State government and the private sector.

In his introductory remarks at in the flag off of the project, the chief organizing officer, Abdullahi Yabo, said among the core objectives of the project are to enhance school enrollment, retention, and completion rates of a critical mass of Kano children.

Apart from that, he noted that the project would focus on teacher competence, as well as learners’ achievements and quality education through curriculum upgrades and other soft/hard inputs.

According to Yabo, the project is in line with the Kano State government’s focus which had made education one of the pillars of social and economic revolution in the state.

“This Education Strategic Investment and Development Initiative (ESIDI) provides the framework for the systematic development of the education sector in the state over the next five years (2021-2026) as a decisive step towards this commitment.

‘”ESIDI will be implemented on the authority and sponsorship of the Kano State Ministry of Education. The ministry will act as the project supervision entity, while project management functions will be performed by Cynox Development Engineering limited,’’ he said.

The Kano State commissioner for education, Malam Muhammad Kiru who was represented by a director in the ministry, said the vision of the state government was to provide high quality and functional education for life-long learning and self-reliance.

