Kano State government said it is ready to receive Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to commission the multibillion naira skills acquisition centre named after Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote in Kano.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this in an address to a delegation of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) during a project inspection tour in the state.

He said the commissioning of the gigantic project is coming November this year, and the vice president is billed to declare it open on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said infrastructure and human resources development are part of his administration’s commitment to boost the socioeconomic status of the state.

He said to ensure the sustainability of the skill acquisition centre, the management of the centre is going to be handed over to the manufacturers of the machines, adding that they will arrive from Europe.

Ganduje stated that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) visited the facility last week and promised to give accreditation to the centre.

The governor said about N5.5 billion had been spent on the project, including the employment of technicians and instructors, stressing that by the second week of this month training will commence.