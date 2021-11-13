The Kano State government has supported over 14,250 small holder farmers with inputs under its Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), supported by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Speaking at the event in Kano, Gov Abdullahi Ganduje said the empowerment was also to assist in ensuring food security in the state.

He said the inputs worth millions of naira for livestock fattening and reproduction schemes, were given to 3,000 women and youths while inputs for crop residue utilisation were given to 1, 000 youths.

The governor listed other efforts to include 1,000 small scale commercial fodder producers and working kits to 200 community animal extension workers.

He said: “There is also provision of input support to 5, 350 smallholder commercial farmers, under the KSADP-SAA crops value chain cooperation.

“Pre and post-harvest equipment to 85 farmer groups comprising 2, 125 farmers as well as donation of starter kits to 1, 000 small holder farmers for dry season farming under the KSADP-KNARDA legumes value chain intervention,” he said.

According to him, scholarships were also awarded to 115 students for Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Higher National Diploma (HND), Post Graduate and PhD programmes on livestock related courses.

“We believe that by increasing access to agricultural services including extension education, inputs support, we are not only alleviating poverty, but also building our economy in a sustainable way.

“Beyond producing more food, agricultural interventions such as the ones we are launching today, will assist to minimize unemployment among our youths.

“Unemployment leads to rural-urban migration, drug abuse and luring youths into criminal activities,” he said.

The governor expressed happiness that the project focused largely on women and youths in the state, urging the beneficiaries to make good use of the support given to them and embrace new farming systems introduced by the project.

“With the support of the KSADP and other donor funded-projects, we will drive away poverty and make the state’s economy less dependent on grants from the federal government,” Ganduje said.

Tukur Jafaru, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the project for supporting them to improve crops production and their livelihood. (NAN)