The Kano State government has reacted to the court verdict nullifying the Kano State headed by Hon. Abdullahi Abbas as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and upheld the election of Ahmadu Haruna Zago as the democratically elected chairman of the party declaring that it will file an appeal against the judgement.

Making the position of the media on the issue of the state attorney general Barrister M. A. Lawal said, “We are surprised to hear that the court took that decision despite our earlier stand through our legal team contesting lack of jurisdiction as far as the judgement is concerned.”

Lawal said the election took place in Kano why then will the petitioners go and institute an action calling for the nullification of the election before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The attorney general said “we totally object to the Court Verdict and will take appropriate legal steps.

On the other hand, the house of the factional APC leader Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and offices of other members of the G-7 was filled to capacity with their supporters jubilating over the judgement on motorcycles, tricycles, cars and some trekking to the abode of their respective political leaders to show their solidarity.

In an interview with one of the jubilant APC men who preferred anonymity said “ the Court is the final arbiter for the common man we are indeed happy with the verdict because it has boosted our morale

Recalls that Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the congresses of the Kano State All Progressive Congress (APC) conducted by the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s led faction on Tuesday.

The trial judge, Justice Hamza Mu’azu upheld the congresses conducted by the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the party the judge ruled that the Shekarau led faction tagged G-7” conducted election that was signed by the seven-man committee of the APC leadership reports that the Applicants in the suit are Muntaka Bala Sulyman with 17, 907 members of the party

While the defendants are APC, as first defendant, Mai- Mala Buni , Caretaker Chairman, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary, Independent National Electoral Commission, as the fourth defendant and 4 others in a suit number: CV/2030/2021.

The court held that all the congresses conducted by the Ibrahim Shekarau led faction are valid. that the Kano APC under the leadership of Ganduje had on July 31, 2021, returned all its candidates unopposed across the 44 local councils, unanimously electing the 13,068 ward executive members across the 484 wards.

Rejecting the option of consensus, a member representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada lamented that the process had excluded some party loyalists.

Sharada, Chairman, House Committee on Security and National Intelligence, alleged that the party had denied members willing to contest in the ward congress opportunity to do so.

He subsequently teamed up with Senator Ibrahim Shekarau to conduct a parallel congress and submitted its report to the APC leadership in Abuja.

Amid the controversy, the faction loyal to Sharada and Shekarau approached an FCT High Court to challenge the authenticity of Ganduje’s exercise.

Their lawyer, Nureni Jimoh (SAN), argued that the Ganduje faction did not conduct any election but merely wrote a result under the guise of ‘consensus candidacy.”