By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The Kano State government has concluded plans for the integration of primary eye care into the primary health care system by establishing 12 Eye Primary Health Care Centres in some selected local government areas of the state.

The state commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, disclosed this during the closing ceremony of a two-week primary eye care training for primary health care workers and the signing of MoU between Kano State government and Al-Basar International Foundation Trust, owner of Makkak Specialists Eye Hospital.

Tsanyawa highlighted what he called some laudable achievements by the Ganduje administration, saying the programme is conceived by the present administration to tackle rampant cases of eye problem from the grassroots.

He called on the participants to make good use of what they have acquired during the training when they return to their respective areas.

In his remarks, the executive secretary of Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr Tijjani Hussain, explained that the state government would be conducting regular monitoring and supervision of the centers as well as providing basic eye equipment in the six out of the twelve selected primary health care centres.

Earlier in his remark, the regional managing director of the foundation, Muhuiddeen Abdallah, said the foundation, as a starting point, will trained 36 primary health care workers drawn from the twelve Primary Health Care Centers.

Abdallah stressed that the Al-Basar International foundation as contained in the memorandum will, in collaboration with the state government, develop a referral system for ophthalmic cases.