The Kano State Shariah Police, known as Hisbah, has dismissed reports that it planned to invite parents of the newly crowned Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, for questioning over her participation in the beauty pageant.

In a media chat with BBC Pigin, commander of the Hisbah Board, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, said the girl’s parents would be invited to let them know that it was unIslamic for their daughter to partake in any beauty contest.

He was quoted as saying “We (Hisbah) have confirmed that Shatu Garko is a Muslim from Kano State and her parents are from Garko Local Government Area.

“Kano is a Sharia state and this is why we will not allow the matter to go like that. We will invite the parents to warn them about the actions of their daughter and the fact that what she did was illegal in Islam in case they don’t know so that she will not continue that path and also stop other girls copying her.”

But director-general of the agency, Dr. Aliyu Musa Kibiya, while speaking to journalists in Kano, said the board never invited the girl or her parents for questioning.

He said the Hisbah’s commander only stressed that participation in a beauty contest was sinful.

Kibiya said: “We never at any time issued any instruction inviting the girl or her parents for questioning.

“It was fake news. Hisbah only preached against the immoral acts of nudity and revealing the forbidden parts of the body of a woman which is sinful.”

