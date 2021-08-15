Team Kano will today lock horns against Team Kaduna for the Noah Dallaji Legacy U-17 Basketball Tournament title inside the indoor Sports Hall of Sani Abacha Stadium In Kano.

Kaduna on Friday defeated Team Kebbi in the first semifinals as they won as the quarters but the last to see off Kebbi (62-70). Kebbi who had on Thursday handed a shock defeat to Bauchi in the quarterfinals.

Team Plateau fell to the host state two days after beating them in the last group game.

A determined Kano took a sweet revenge in the quarterfinal in a very tight quarter final match, won the first quarter with five points difference (21-16) but lost the second before bouncing back in the third and fourth quarters. Kano recorded (16-11), (13-18) and (24-22) in the second, third and fourth quarters against Plateau.

Kaduna state coach, Simsim Morrison while speaking ahead of the final, said their eyes are set on winning the trophy on Sunday against highly attacking Kano.

“We take each game as they come. We are ready for Kano, the same way we won our games to be in the final is the way we will shock Kano. It’s not going to be an easy game but I know my boys are up to the task” he said.

Team Kano coach, Ibrahim Maku, said his boys can not afford to disappoint their teeming fans in Sunday final adding that the only way to pay them back is to win the title.

“We remained focused even after defeating Plateau who defeated us two days ago. It was not easy to them but we need to go and re-strategise to be able to turn the table against them. Our fans have been a great asset to us, supporting and encouraging us this far.

“The only way to pay the fans back is to beat Kaduna and win the trophy on Sunday” he said.