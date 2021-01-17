Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State yesterday said the APC would win all the seats in the local government poll in 44 local government areas of the state.

He made the remark after he cast his vote at his 008 polling unit in Ganduje town of Dawakin Tofa local government area of the state.

“I’m confident that our party, the APC, will win all the chairmen and councillorship positions in the 44 local government areas,” he said. He expressed delight that the election was peaceful with a large turnout of voters.

“As you can see, the turnout is impressive and people are happy and above all the election is peaceful,” he said.

He said the state government had decided to conduct the local government election because it did not believe in the appointment of a caretaker committee.

“Caretaker committee is not democratic that is why we decided to conduct local government elections in the state before the expiration of the incumbent council chairmen,” he said. Twelve political parties contested the election.