BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The Kano State ministry, departments and agencies (MDAs), including relevant stakeholders in the education sector, met in Katsina State to brainstorm on compliance with Teacher’s Code of Conduct (TCC) in the state.

The two- day retreat organized by the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF), discussed certain shortcomings in the TCC documents produced in 2013 with a view to addressing them and developing a road map that would ensure compliance.

Addressing LEADERSHIP in Katsina, the director, Social Mobilization of Kano SUBEB, Hajiya Amina Umar, explained that the retreat which is part of Girls Education Project (GEP 3) coordinated by UNICEF since 2018 has been giving support to 720 schools across the state.

She said, “We shall develop a statutory document to be used as a guide to ensure that the TCC is complied with, implemented and monitored by the relevant agencies, as we hope to get the support from the government. “

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Saidu and Dr Mukhtar Ado Jibril, who were some of the participants at the 2-day retreat, in their separate comments, said the training was timely considering the ongoing transformation processes in the education sector.

Jibril noted that teachers’ professionalism is key to guaranteeing quality and standard education in the state.

They however faulted mass recruitment of unqualified teachers by political leaders just to meet the yearning of their people, saying it is responsible for the challenges in the education sector.