Kano State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, has appealed to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to ensure the implementation of policy for the elongation of service years of primary/tertiary school teachers from 60 to 65 of age or 35 to 40 years of service.

Minjibir made the disclosure in his May Day speech which was delivered on Sunday at the Government House Open Theatre, during an annual award night for workers in the state organised by the office of the Head of Service in appreciation of the role of workers in the socioeconomic development of the state.

He said Ganduje did promise the teachers in the state of his resolve to elongate their service years from 60 to 65 in his speech read during the 2021 May Day Celebration but “the policy is not yet implemented.”

He said it would be apt for the government to keep to its promise as doing that would reduce the massive increase of pensioners by at least five years.

Minjibir said it will “avail the Pension Board Trustee in the state of the opportunity to off-set the outstanding liabilities owed the pensioners in the state there by minimising the problems they are encountering as a result of lack of enough funds to settle their entitlements monthly.

The chairman also appreciated some positive gestures made by the government, especially the release of the sum of N1 billion to pension retirees in February, uninterrupted settlement of salaries and pension and implementation of local service scheme, for the local government workers among others.

On his part, the head of service, Alhaji Usman Bala Mni, expressed happiness over the cordial relationship existing between the NLC and the state government.

He said workers are the instruments with which every responsible government would ride on its shoulders for the attainment of socioeconomic development of the state.

Bala said workers had played a pivotal role on how the landscape and the architecture of Kano had been transformed under the present administration, making the state one of the prolific mega cities in Africa within the shortest possible time.