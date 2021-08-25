Kano State government has pledged to facilitate a partnership between the state-owned higher institutions and their counterparts in France to make them more viable and effective.

The commissioner for higher education, Dr Mariya Yahya Bunkure, who stated this in an interview with reporters shortly after a meeting with the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier, said the state government spends over 200 million naira annually to train its students in France.

“We spend a huge amount of money for their tuition fees and upkeep because we have to make sure they are comfortable while they study.

“We want to give them the best education, so that students back here can have the best too,

ADVERTISEMENT

Bunkure said, “I just came back from France two days ago, on a directive by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to extend the signed agreement on the programme till 2024. This is to ensure the successful graduation of the set of students we sent at the moment and to give room for at least one more set to benefit from the gesture.”

She further explained that in the course of the bilateral agreement signed between Kano State and the French Government in 2016, more than 70 students had been trained through first to third degrees in some of the most prestigious universities in France.

On his part, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier, said under the agreement, the French Government pays the social security funds for the students as well as sourcing their accommodation throughout their stay in the country.