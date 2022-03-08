Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KPWB) has assured that it has put in place all necessary mechanism for successful conduct of 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Executive secretary, KPWB, Alhaji Mohammed Danbatta stated this yesterday in Kano when he briefed newsmen on the preparations for the Hajj.

Danbatta said that although the board had yet to commence collection of deposits for the Hajj, it would give priority to intending pilgrims that have made deposits in the last one or two years.

“Those that deposited their money with the board will be considered first, and I assure you they will all have seats provided they have completed their payments,’’ he said.

He said the board is waiting for seats allocation from National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) before it can decide on this year’s deposit.

Danbatta said the board plans to hold an induction course for intending pilgrims during the Ramadan fast, to educate them on basic Hajj rites.

Hajj is the fifth among the five pillars of Islam and it is mandatory on all Muslims who have the means.

The Saudi Arabian authorities had last week lifted ban on direct flight into the Kingdom, which was placed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

