Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) giants Kano Pillars has declared their defender, Sunday Chinedu, missing from the club.

The club made this known in a statement released on their official website.

Chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul, said Chinedu went missing from the club camp for the past two weeks without any reason.

According to Jambul, Chinedu was permitted by the technical adviser of the club, Emmanuel Lionel Soccoia to see his family for medical reason on December 28, 2020 for four days and he was given leave after the Sai Masu Gida’s Match Day One away to Adamawa Utd at the Pantami stadium.

He said since then, nobody knows the whereabouts of the player and has not communicated with anybody at the club.

The club has now given him three days’ ultimatum to report back to the camp, and failure to do so will attract stiffer punishment from the club.

“The management of the club is doing its very best in protecting the interest and welfare of the players and will not accept any move from any quarter to sabotage our efforts,” Jambul explained.

He warned all the players in the club to remain focused on the task ahead of them and assured that the management would continue doing its possible best in moving the club forward.