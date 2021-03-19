By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Alhaji Surajo Jambul, said the club’s bid for the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title and qualification for continental games in the ongoing 2021/2022 season is still on course.

Jambul, in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP sports said that despite the Sai Masu Gida playing at their adopted home ground at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, he rated the four-time NPFL champions’ performance as above average in their current campaign of the Nigerian top-flight league.

“Our target is to win the NPFL title and qualify for the continental games to represent Nigeria”, he said.

Jambul also debunked the reports that the former technical adviser, Emmanuel Lionel Soccoia resigned over unpaid wages and breach of contract just a few hours before Kano Pillars 2-0 victory over Kwara United in their NPFL matchday 16 encounter in Kaduna on Wednesday.

“It’s a continuing process. We have regrouped ourselves; you can see our results against Kwara United, it shows that we have moved on. We don’t owe him, there’s a certain amount of money in his account, we have our documents to prove that and at the right time, we will make it public”.

He further called on the fans and stakeholders to continue supporting the club in their quest to lift the NPFL title they last won in 2014, while commending the efforts of the League Management Company (LMC) in the running of the league.

“We have been playing away from home and we are getting good. This has justified that we are professionals, we want our fans to keep supporting the team. Also, I want to commend the LMC for their efforts in making the league stronger and more competitive” he concluded.