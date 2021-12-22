Kano Pillars and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have emerged champions in the men and women’s category respectively at the just concluded 2021 National Volleyball Premier League in Abuja.

They both emerged champions in the male and female categories of the league on Tuesday, after 10 days of superlative performance at the indoor sports hall, package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. Abuja.

Kano Pillars (male) defeated Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the titanic battle final battle 3-0 (32-30, 25-20, 22-25,), while NSCDC ladies retained their title for after they defeated Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) 16-2, 25-19, 23-25,22-25).

The Head Coach of Kano Pillars, Musa Babamusa commended the players for giving their best during the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We could not have made it without God and I also thank Ibrahim Galadima, the sportsThe Executive Chairman, Kano State Sports Commission, who been the brain behind this victory today.

“Last year we came second and I promised that 2021 will be our year and that’s what we witnessing right now.

“The easiest game I played is this final match against Civil defense and it has always been easy for Kano to beat civil defense, this is not the first time,” he said.

On his part part the coach of NSCDC, Samuel Ajayi said he praises his players team because they fought well.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Kudos to the Kano team that won the league 2021 championship, kudos to them they fought for it right from day one. We beat them in the first phase ,they beat us now it’s not a big deal.

“They have emerge as the champion and definitely we will come in the next season to come and fight for the championship again ,”he said.

While speaking after the match the President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, said that the federation would unveiled a new league sponsor adding that scouts will be invited for the next season.

“The NVBF would soon announce a league sponsor for the league ahead of the new season and also we have make arrangements that scouts would come to Nigeria next season, so that we can expose some of our best players to international clubs” he said.