Kano Pillars, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), currently tops the table in the men’s and women’s category respectively after the end of the first phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League on Sunday.

In the men’s category 2018 Super Cup silver medallist, Kano Pillars is occupying first position with 24 points after 9 matches; NSCDC is second on the log with 21 points while defending champion, Nigeria Customs Service is third position with 20 points.

An improved Nigeria Police Force is fourth on the log with 18 points, while rejuvenated Nigeria Correctional Service with some new signings are fifth with 16 points and COAS Spikers is sixth on the table with 11 points.

Newly promoted side, OFFA Volleyball Club is seventh on the NVPL with 10 points and depleted Sunshine Spiker occupies eighth position with 10 points.

In the relegation zone are; Nigeria Immigration Service in ninth position with 5 points while UCEM of Enugu has zero points in 10th position.

The Head Coach of Kano Pillars VC, Musa Baba-Musa told newsmen after the league that his team will work harder in order to maintain the lead in the second phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I am excited with the performance of my players in the first phase. In my previous interviews, I recall telling the world that Kano Pillars are ripe to lift the league and the first phase is a testimony. We will go back to Kano and prepare harder for the second phase”.

In the women’s category, NSCDC who are currently unbeaten lead the log with 18 points; Nigeria Customs Service is second with 15 points while COAS Spikers are third with 10 points.

Nigeria Immigration Service sits fourth on the log with 9 points, Benue Queens in fifth with 5 points, Kada Queens sixth with 5 points while Nigeria Police Force is seventh with 1 point.