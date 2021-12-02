Kano Pillars have unveiled Salisu Yusuf as their new technical adviser ahead of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Salisu is making a return to the Pyramid City outfit 12 years after his last stint with the club.

The gaffer took charge of the Sai Masu Gida for the first time in the 2007/08 campaign and led them to their first title.

He returned for a second in 2010 and helped the club qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje represented by his deputy governor Nasir Yusuf Gawuna mandated him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the development of the team.

“Salisu D-Black is highly experienced, having coached the Super Eagles National Team,we have confidence with him at the helm of affairs,he will return the club to its rightful place in the Nigerian and African Continent Football Ganduje…this is your home therefore you are welcome back,” Ganduje said