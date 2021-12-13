Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) giants, Kano Pillars, have emerged champions of the inaugural Presidential Pre-season Cup tournament played at the renovated main bowl pitch of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Pillars garnered seven points after fighting back to draw the reigning NPFL champions Awka United 1-1 in the final game decided yesterday to edge other competitors Sunshine stars, Lobi stars and Akwa United. Awka United drew the first blood of the game in the 21th minute courtesy of Ezekiel Bassey close range shot in a superlative style to take the lead before the half time break.

At the restart of the encounter, the Masu Gida led by Salisu Yusfu continued to heap more pressure on the Awka United’s defense and it later paid off in 82th minutes as Mustapha Jibrin long range strike restored parity for Pillars.

Both teams searched for the winner both the defenses and the goalkeepers ensured that they both shared the spoils.

It recalls that Kano Pillars defeated Sunshine Stars 3-1 in their opening game and beat Lobi Stars of Makurdi 2-1 in their second game.