Kano State government said over 18 workers in the mainstream civil service have retired from the state service and 187 others were promoted in the month of September 2021.

The chairman Kano State Civil Service Commission, Engr Bello Mohammad Kiru disclosed this yesterday shortly after the commission’s routine meeting for senior staff promotion exercise held at the Conference Hall of the Commission.

Engr Kiru further explained that those retired from the service of the state government are senior and junior staff, due to age or for-reaching 35 years in active service.

According to the statement, about six conversion cases and eleven transfers of service were handled during the meeting, and appealed to the relevant MDAs seeking for promotion of their staff to ensure proper documentation and scrutiny of relevant documents.

He expressed appreciation to the members of the commission, under the leadership of the permanent secretary of the commission Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Kofar Mata for working assiduously towards achieving the desired objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Alhaji Sani K. Mata, implored those promoted to reciprocate the kind gesture of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for approving the promotion exercise despite the current situation in the country