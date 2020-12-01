By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU |

Kano State attorney-general, Barrister M.A Lawan has said that the Justice Ministry had recorded 211 rape cases in 2020.

Speaking during a briefing at the Conference Hall of the Ministry on Monday in commemoration of 16 days of activism for Elimination of Gender Based Violence sponsored by WARAKA- SARC and Partners Chemonics International and Society for Family Health (SFH).

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far the Ministry of Justice has recorded 211 rape cases in 2020.

The figures have been reduced as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic”.

Advertisements

According to him, 86 rape cases were equally disposed of within the year under review.

The attorney-general further stated that “it was in line with the foregoing that the Kano state sector reform team established the WARAKA- Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) with technical assistance from Justice for all (J4A) a DFID funded project.

Advertisements





“There were interventions in 2016 and like many other states of the federation and Kano have experienced an alarming rate of rape and sexual assault cases in the recent past,” he stated.

He also said, “the establishment of WARAKA- SARC in Kano state has contributed to the effective management of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases and prosecution of perpetrators but more work need to be done.

“With the growing population which has made Kano state a cosmopolitan thereby increasing the tendencies of exposing the most vulnerable members of the society compromising of women and girls to risk of being abused.

Lawan further posited that, “annually the global community used to mark the 25th of November as the International Day for the elimination of violence against women and girls till the 10th December of every year”.

The attorney-general used the opportunity to express his sincere appreciation to the current administration under Dr. Abdullahi Umar

Ganduje for committing N30m in 2021 budget. The money was set aside for the establishment of more additional SARC centre in the four emirates and that of WARAKA- SARC at Murtala Specialists Hospital Kano.