Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Hamisu Chidari, has declared his unflinching support for the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), a body promoting the presidential ambition of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, special assistant to Mr Aminu Suleiman, director-general, Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Chidari, who reiterated his unflinching support to the course of Tinubu, expressed gratitude to him for his support during his mother’s funeral.

He promised to continue to put in his best for the Tinubu Support Organisation aimed at realizing the project 2023.

Suleiman reaffirmed the commitment of the organisation to the vision of Chief Bola Tinubu.

Suleiman prayed to God to continue to protect and strengthen Tinubu for greater services for the Advancement of the country.