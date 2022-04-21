Secretary to Kano State government (SSG) Alhaji Usman Alhaji has withdrawn from the gubernatorial race in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the chairman of the Patriotic Volunteers for Good Governance, Alhaji Dan’azumi Gwarzo.

He said the decision by Alhaji to withdraw from the race followed a meeting Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had with the SSG and himself where he was compelled to withdrew from the race based on strategic reasons.

“Following the meeting between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the SSG and executive committee members of the group, it was decided that the SSG should withdraw from the contest,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the members of the group to remain committed towards the development of the state.