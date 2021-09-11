Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said his administration would soon come up with a new transport policy that would help regulate as well as manage transport system in the state.

He said the policy would also improve performance and attract private sector investments.

According to the governor, under this reform, a new transport authority will be established to regulate and manage the transport system in the state.

He said transportation is one of the major factors required for sustainable socio-economic development, adding that this therefore warranted convening formal discussions on the sector to harvest practical recommendations that can improve it for better operations.

The governor represented by his deputy, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, stated this yesterday while declaring open the executive session of the 16th edition of the National Council On Transportation held in Kano.

Ganduje said government in its effort to ensure safety of road users had introduced a Computerised Vehicle Inspection system designed to reduce road traffic crashes and fatality.

“These efforts have helped tremendously in sanitizing traffic flow, improved commercial activities and accorded the metropolis a modern outlook,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation on the various projects being executed by the federal government through the Federal Ministry Of Transportation which he said when completed would go a long way in contributing to the socio-economic development of the state.

The minister of transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed that the draft of the National Transport Policy was being reviewed by a cabinet committee headed by the vice president preparatory to its approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He said the Federal Ministry Of Transportation recently inaugurated an Inter-ministerial Steering Committee with the private sector in order to provide leadership oversight for the execution of the road transport transformation programme.

Speaking on behalf of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe assured that the National Assembly would continue to support government policies and initiatives that would promote the growth and development of the Nigerian transport sector and was ready and committed to provide required legislations to that effect whenever the need arises.