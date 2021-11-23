Kano State commissioner for health Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said Abdullahi Ganduje administration would spend over N226million in the forthcoming measles vaccination campaign across the state.

He said over 2million children under the ages of five will be vaccinated against measles disease in the 44 local government areas of the state.

Tsanyawa stated this while briefing journalists on the commencement of the vaccination against measles in the state yesterday.

The commissioner said the sum of over N226 million would be expended in the forthcoming measles vaccination campaign.

He said the disease is usually spread among unvaccinated children through coughing, sneezing, and body contact with infected persons, which causes complications including death.

Tsanyawa appreciated the support of development partners in the health sector, adding that the gesture was yielding positive results.