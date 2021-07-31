Kano State government has concluded plans to vaccinate 3, 242,040 children under the age of five during the July Out-Break Responses (OBRs) vaccination exercise against polio.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kano yesterday, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Health who spoke on behalf of the state commissioner for health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said the state government in conjunction with development partners was ensuring that no child is left out in the exercise.

“Optimal performance is highly desirable during OBR rounds by ensuring that no child is missed. We must be aware that cases of missed children lead to poor quality results of the OBR rounds and surely, it will affect how we would be able to bring the circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV-2) outbreak under control,” he said.

He said during the campaign, all children under the age of five years targeting 3, 242, 040 children would be vaccinated against polio and other vaccine preventable diseases.

“The campaign will be conducted at designated health facilities and other fixed posts, while house-to-house teams will go about administering Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) in the 44 local government areas of the state.

“The campaign is scheduled to hold between 31 and 3 August 2021 in all the 44 LGAs. The flag-off of the campaign is to be conducted at Dawakin-Kudu local government area on July 31, 2021,” he added.