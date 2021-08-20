French midfielder N’Golo Kante has been nominated for the UEFA Player of the Year Award alongside his Chelsea teammate Jorginho and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

The nominees for the award were announced by UEFA on Thursday.

Kante and Jorginho started the Champions League final win over Manchester City, with Kai Havertz’s first-half strike proving the difference between the two sides in Portugal.

The Blues also secured qualification for Europe’s premier club competition for the 2021-22 campaign courtesy of their fourth-place finish in the table, while they would also lift the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal.

In what was a remarkable year individually for Jorginho, the 29-year-old would also go on to win the European Championship with Italy.

De Bruyne, despite a season disrupted by injury, played a pivotal role to help City win the Premier League title, with his exploits seeing him awarded the PFA Player of the Year award for the second season in a row.