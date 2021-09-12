For Nigeria’s education sector to get the much-needed boost and become competitive globally, stakeholders have to embrace machine learning, a leading ICT expert and software developer, Salihu Isah Kantigi, has said.

In a paper titled, “Application of Machine Learning In Boosting Nigeria’s Education Sector”, Kantigi said machine learning allows assessment and analysis of data without external coding or human interference, hence if adopted, it would make teaching and learning faster and easier in Nigeria.

“Our education sector has so many benefits to achieve from embracing machine learning: it will customise and personalise the learning process, it will bring about all round content analysis, it will enhance better grading, e-learning courses and automate time-consuming tasks,” he said.

Kantigi lamented that many country had gone far in embracing it in their education sectors, but the reverse is the case in Nigeria.

“Only the private institutions understand it at the moment, and they were even triggered by the outbreak of COVID-19.

“If machine learning had been mainstreamed in Nigeria, banditry and even the outbreak of COVID-19 would not have affected schools the way they did or have been doing; distance learning would have just simply replaced physical learning,” he said.

The software developer, however, called on the government to make available the infrastructure that would make machine learning operative in the country.

Kantigi is an alumnus of University of Texas and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he studied Data Science and Machine Learning. He is also a certified anti-money laundering solution expert.