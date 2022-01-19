Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, at a Federal High Court in Abuja, refused to take his plea in the 15-count terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government.

He accused the federal government of ambushing him with the charges served on him late Monday.

Kanu, through his new lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), alleged that the government has breached the principle of fair hearing with the way and manner the new charge was brought to them.

At the resumed trial, Ozekhome complained that the fresh charge was the sixth in the series adding that his client cannot proceed to take plea in the charges he has not studied to prepare for defence as required by law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My Lord, as I am talking now, Kanu does not know the charge yet. He is just interacting with me. He cannot be made to take plea to charges he has not seen.

“The principle of fair hearing is just being violated by the federal government. The frail looking Kanu standing in the dock there has not been allowed to access his family as directed by this honourable court,” he said.

In addition, Ozekhome claimed that the proof of evidence was not legible enough for their understanding of the fresh charges.

“I went to DSS to see him and I was almost stripped naked before I could see him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We pray that the arraignment be adjourned till tomorrow to enable his lawyers study the new charge along with him in the interest of justice,” he said.

The request for adjournment was not opposed by Mr Shuaib Labaran who stood for the federal government prompting Justice Binta Nyako to fix tomorrow for the arraignment.

The judge ordered that Kanu and his lawyers he allowed to have interface in the court room before taking him to DSS custody.

Earlier, Kanu had through his lawyer complained of poor feeding, clothing and denial to practice religion of his choice.

Justice Nyako in response, reminded him that detention facility is not a 5-Star hotel but however ordered that Kanu be allowed to come to court tomorrow in new cloth.

The judge declined the request that a foreign lawyer, Mr Bruce Fein be allowed into the court room to observe the trial adding that the request would be granted upon a written application and approval by the chief judge of the federal high court.