The trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, continues at the Federal High Court, Abuja, today.

Also, Sunday Adeyemo, known as Sunday Igboho, will continue his trial at a court in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Igboho was arraigned in Benin Republic, at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, on last Monday night. He was arrested with his wife on their way to Germany. Igboho was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) earlier in July after his Ibadan house was raided by operatives of the DSS.

Two people were killed by the DSS in the late night raid while 12 other persons were arrested and later paraded in Abuja. They have since been charged to court.

The federal government is prosecuting the IPOB leader on 11-count charge, bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

In the charge, Kanu was also accused of instigating violence, especially, in the Southeastern part of the country that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military and paramilitary.

He was arraigned before the court, following his extradition to Nigeria by the federal government and was ordered to be remanded in the Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial judge, Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, gave the order after counsel representing the attorney-general of the federation, Mr Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the defendant (Kanu), who jumped bail, had been arrested and produced in court.

The prosecution further asked the court for an order detaining the defendant at the DSS facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

In her ruling, Justice Nyako adjourned the matter to Monday, July 26, for trial continuation.