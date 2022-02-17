Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 8, 2022 for ruling on a preliminary objection filed by the detained leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is challenging the validity of the 15-count amended charges preferred against him by the federal government.

Justice Nyako fixed the date after Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to Kanu as well as Shuaibu Labaran, the prosecution counsel, adopted arguments for and against the defendant’s preliminary objection.

Ozekhome pleaded with the court to acquit and dismiss all the charges filed against Kanu.

He argued that the 15-count amended charge was “defective and baseless”.

Specifically, he told the court that his application seeks the “quashing, striking out and dismissing of the 15-count amended charge” against Kanu for being “incompetent and denying the court of jurisdiction” to entertain charge.

The application, with 34 grounds, and supported by 36-paragraph affidavit, Ozekhome said, also seeks for an order acquitting and discharging Kanu for want of jurisdiction and defective, baseless and incompetent charges.

“The defendant was unlawfully and renditionally brought to Nigeria against his will and in flagrant violation of international protocol on extradition.

However, the prosecution counsel has asked the court to discountenance Kanu’s objection, and proceed to order him to enter defence.

“We wish to state emphatically and particularly in paragraphs 7, 8, 9, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 of the affidavit in support of the motion as going into the substance of the case yet to be heard,” Labaran said.

Meanwhile, the director of Legal, DSS told the court that family members of Kanu brought a cloth with a lion’s heart, which “offends our standard operating procedures”.

The DSS was responding to the court’s question on why Kanu still wore the same clothes to court.

Ozekhome had complained that despite the court’s order, the DSS had refused Kanu to change his dress.

However, Justice Nyako asked the defendant: “Mr Kanu, what type of cloth do you want to wear?”

“I want to wear the clothes of my people, “Isi Agu”, Kanu replied.

Responding swiftly, the judge said “that kind of cloth cannot be worn in my court.”