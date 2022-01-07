One of the Counsels to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the Department of State Services (DSS)

Ejiofor called on President Buhari to order the DSS to obey court orders over the handling of Kanu’s matter and should be told not to detain Kanu in solitary confinement.

He said, “What we are earnestly asking for is nothing else, but for the executive arm of government led by the President of the FRN, to desist from further interfering in the judicial process.

”We can authoritatively confirm to the World that the executive arm of the Government of the FRN, ably led by the President is gravely and effectively interfering in our client’s judicial proceedings.

“To demonstrate good faith and impartiality, we beckon on the President of the FRN to first caution the DSS which answers solely to him, to obey all Court Orders as it relates to the management of this case.

“Our Client, Kanu should not be detained in solitary confinement (which is an act of torture) in the custody of the same Agency accusing him of committing sundry offenses and expect a fair hearing. Hence, there is no independence of the judiciary as far as this case is concerned, and the President of the FRN is fully aware of this.”

Kanu is currently facing trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

