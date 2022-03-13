Brother of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Kingsley Kanunta Kanu, yesterday said his sibling is “the only leader” of IPOB, the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) has reported.

Reports earlier said Kanu was removed as the Director of IPOB and replaced with Sofia Chinyere Kalu. Mrs Kalu is said to be the group’s Financial Secretary in the UK.

According to Ezeji Chukwuma who manages IPOB and Radio Biafra Community Interest Companies (CIC) Registry in London, UK, Kalu is the new director of IPOB worldwide.

But IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, had described claims of Kanu’s removal as a gossip.

Reacting, Kanu’s brother, Kanunta, urged those aggrieved to learn how to address issues and not create them.

In a tweet, he wrote: “#MaziNnamdiKanu is the ONLY leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB).

“We should learn to address issues and not to create one because we’ve lost men in this struggle, and we are still losing men.

“A butterfly can never call itself a bird. Biafra is a spirit.” (ABS)

