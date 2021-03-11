ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu has revealed that it was a difficult journey for him to actualize his dream as a footballer.

Kanu who won the 1996 Olympic gold medal in football as well as the Champions League with Ajax, stated this yesterday during a submission on #EndSARS organized by the Ebonyi State Government.

Papilo as the former Arsenal striker was fondly called during his playing days, said that he never placed his hope on any government for help but that God was his last hope.

“When Papilo started, I did not depend on the government. I did not have boots to play football,” the former Arsenal forward said during the event held in Abakaliki.

“I walk from my house, five kilometres to go to school. Come back from school, help mom, my parents, head out again – another seven kilometres – to play football without boots.”

“At the end of the day, I did not give up,” added. “I had belief and I trusted in God that I would make it.”